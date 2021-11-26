MediaTek brings new chips to IoT market

Semiconductor firm MediaTek recently introduced two single-chip solutions aimed at bringing IoT devices to the era of Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, combined with the brand’s latest voice processing and power management algorithm.

The MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A system-on-chips both utilize an integrated microprocessor, an AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit. With the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, low-power IoT form factors can maximize power consumption while maintaining the overall costs low.

MediaTek corporate vice president and general manager for intelligent connectivity Alan Hsu explained that both solutions have highly integrated design languages that packs modern on-chip processing and power-management technologies into an ultra-small design no bigger than the size of a thumbnail.

“In the coming years, advanced connectivity technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 will become a must-have for smart home devices with the increasing need for more AI processing power, energy efficiency and robust security. MediaTek’s Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A solutions offer the perfect combination of features to help drive this transition,” Hsu added.

Both the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz. These two also feature target wake time, MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service and WPA3 Wi-Fi security. The chips are also unaffected by simultaneous Wi-Fi and Bluetooth operation.

The Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller equipped on the Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A is supported by embedded RAM, an external flash, and an integrated front-end module that supports low noise amplifier and power amplifier functionality. In the case of the Filogic 130A, an integrated HiFi4 DSP handles far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capability with voice activity detection, and trigger word support.