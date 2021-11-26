Report reveals 200 most common passwords of 2021 in PH

According to the new research by security firm NordPass, the most popular password in the Philippines is 123456. Moreover, it is the top password in 43 countries out of 50 analyzed, and is also the most popular one worldwide.

These are the top 20 most common passwords in the Philippines:

123456 123456789 password 12345 iloveyou qwerty 1234567890 12345678 pogiako qwertyuiop secret 987654321 qwerty123 abc123 superman mahalkita 654321 pokemon princess asdfghjkl

Overall, the Philippines password list has similar trends as many countries.

Easy number combinations , such as the winning “123456”, are popular everywhere in the world. In fact, “123456” was the most popular password in 43 out of the 50 countries analysed, however, the top passwords in the remaining seven countries were not that much different. In India the top password was the word “password”, Indonesia — “12345”, Japan — “password”, Portugal — “12345”, Spain — “12345”, Thailand — “12345”, Ukraine — “qwerty”.

, such as the winning “123456”, are popular everywhere in the world. In fact, “123456” was the most popular password in 43 out of the 50 countries analysed, however, the top passwords in the remaining seven countries were not that much different. In India the top password was the word “password”, Indonesia — “12345”, Japan — “password”, Portugal — “12345”, Spain — “12345”, Thailand — “12345”, Ukraine — “qwerty”. “Qwerty” and variations of it , or the localized versions of qwerty (for example, “qwertz” in Germany) are also popular in all analyzed countries.

, or the localized versions of qwerty (for example, “qwertz” in Germany) are also popular in all analyzed countries. Loving and positive words , such as “mahalkita”, “iloveyou”, “iloveu”,”magandaako”, “mahalko”, “lovely” and others were very common.

, such as “mahalkita”, “iloveyou”, “iloveu”,”magandaako”, “mahalko”, “lovely” and others were very common. Entertainment had a high influence on the Filipino’s passwords too. “spongebob”, “pokemon”, “superman”, “naruto”, and so on.

had a high influence on the Filipino’s passwords too. “spongebob”, “pokemon”, “superman”, “naruto”, and so on. Names were also very popular in these lists in every country. Some of the most popular names in the Philippines were “michael”, “joshua”, “and “nicole”.

The NordPass research also illustrated how weak the top passwords are indicating the time it would take the hacker to crack that password. While the “Time to crack” measure is indicative, and depends on various technological aspects, it’s a good reference point on how poor these passwords are.

Overall, in the Philippines, 101 passwords out of the 200 can be cracked in less than a second. That’s 50.5%, whereas globally, the percentage is 84.5%.

“Unfortunately, the passwords keep getting weaker and people still don’t maintain proper password hygiene,” says Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass.

“It’s important to understand that passwords are the gateway to our digital lives, and with us spending more and more time online, it’s becoming enormously important to take better care of our cybersecurity.”

Karklys advised to follow a few simple steps in order to improve password hygiene: