Zebra Technologies taps VST-ECS as PH distributor

Local tech distributor VST-ECS Phils. Inc. has announced its distribution partnership with US-based tech company Zebra Technologies.

Zebra’s products, software, services, analytics, and solutions are used to intelligently connect people, assets and data to help its customers across varying industries including; retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and healthcare, make business-critical decisions.

Zebra is recognized as an industry leader in enterprise mobile computing, barcode scanning, specialty printing, RFID reader and printing, workforce management and indoor location services.

“As digital transformation becomes a business imperative to survive in the new economy, this is an important partnership for us to help local companies automate data collection, improve operational processes and eliminate errors,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST-ECS Phils.

“The quality of data is an important ingredient in digital transformation and with the right tools and technologies, individuals and businesses can make informed decisions faster and better. As we embark on this partnership, we are confident that the addition of Zebra solutions to our portfolio will translate to faster turnaround times, better decisions and enhanced customer experiences.”