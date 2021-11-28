Globe wages anti-fake news campaign to support PH vaccination drive

Globe Telecom, which is now slowly transforming into a digital solutions platform from a traditional telco, said it is supporting the upcoming National Vaccination Day through an anti-fake news campaign.

Globe senior manager for sustainability integration Miguel Bermundo

The Ayala-owned operator joined the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Education (DepEd), Philippine Medical Association (PMA), Family Vaccine Specialty Clinic (FVSC), GeiserMaclang Marketing Communications Inc., (GMCI) and the Vaccine Solidarity Movement (VSM) in encouraging the public to support and participate in the National Vaccination Day on November 29 to December 1.

With Globe’s “Truth in Action campaign”, social media users are encouraged to be responsible and discerning regarding false information against vaccination. “Wag magpaloko sa fake news,” said Globe senior manager for sustainability integration Miguel Bermundo during the launch of the initiative.

Bermundo discussed several examples of fake news which have been circulating online such as vaccination site shutdowns and various misleading information regarding vaccine efficacy in the country. “Even more serious is how disinformation is being spread about vaccines,” he said.

Battling fake news is part of Globe’s education initiative called the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), a workshop series conducted for free to students, teachers, parents, and even larger groups such as LGUs, and interest groups. Participants are taught how to develop strong critical thinking skills when online, which are fundamental for netizen safety today.

Through the DTP, Bermundo briefly shared some key insights against fake news, such as the importance of being able to identify facts from opinions and distorted news. He reiterated the importance of understanding the concept of perspective and the value of empathy when encountering others online.

Bermundo added, “With the amount of time we spend on social media it is important to be able to identify fake news by diligently checking sources, and validating the information. We should all play an active part in fighting fake news by reporting false claims through social media and online messaging platforms.”

Globe has committed to making the Digital Thumbprint Program available to all interested communities and groups via scheduling of actual workshops and train-the-trainors sessions for those who would like to be program facilitators. Interested groups can inquire through email via [email protected]

The company has also made digital versions of the program available for self-paced learning through its free learning platform called the Globe eLibrary, which can be accessed through globeelibrary.ph

In addition, Bermundo highlighted the company’s MakeITSafePH advocacy, an initiative that protects Filipinos against fraud, hacking, cyberbullying, and other risks online. The company has invested millions of dollars to improve processes such as a content filtering system. It has also partnered with the government to help shut down malicious and illegal online platforms, especially those that can harm children.

Globe has also forged tie-ups with various partners such as Bantay Bata 163, which customers can reach for free through the Globe network in case of child-related emergencies. The 2919 Hopeline, meanwhile, is a mental health hotline that helps manage emotional distress and crisis. It can be accessed for free by Globe and TM subscribers or through the HealthNow app.

For MakeITSafePH, Globe also partnered with other organizations such as UNICEF, #SaferKidsPH, Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), Canadian Centre for Child Protection, to better protect Filipinos when online.