Metro Pacific is first to adopt SAP’s new transformation deployment model

In order to adapt with the new normal of intelligent enterprises, infrastructure investment firm Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) has tapped German software company SAP to bring its business to the cloud, specifically on Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the new “Rise with SAP” program.

This makes Metro Pacific the first organization in the Philippines to adopt this cloud transformation strategy, which is not a new product by SAP, but a unique way of bundling existing SAP assets primed for business transformation. Rise with SAP essentially removes the guesswork for businesses by removing complexity in enterprise planning and puts all the tools and software under one contract.

A Rise with SAP license will give enterprises access to solutions, tools, and services that include SAP’s flagship enterprise resource planning suite called SAP S/4HANA, system hosting options, the SAP Business Network starter pack, and cloud credits for SAP BTP platform-as-a-service. Apart from these SAP products, Rise with SAP customers can still partner up with their chosen hyperscaler and systems integrator for a more tailor fit implementation and administration.

Metro Pacific partnered with SAP to use Rise with SAP in consolidating and standardizing its enterprise resource planning systems under one umbrella platform. SAP’s S/4 HANA will handle the streamlining of Metro Pacific’s operations, provide insights on end-to-end performance based on process analytics, and simplify its accounting, financial close, treasury, and risk management processes.

MPIC’s chief finance, risk, and sustainability officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla said in a virtual interview that this move to implement Rise with SAP is a response to a dynamic market situation. With this partnership, the company is optimistic in being able to realize its business transformation strategy, standardize core processes, facilitate data-driven decision-making with analytics and look at developing new digital business models in the new normal.

“Our commitment to contribute to national progress and improve the quality of lives in the communities we serve is anchored on the strength of our various operating companies. Dealing with several business models has resulted in a disconnect across our ERP applications and non-standardized operational processes in our organization, thereby leading to a lack of visibility into real-time data and insights,” she added.

This initiative is part of Metro Pacific’s sustainability philosophy of integrating business and environmental stewardship in their investment strategies. Now backed by SAP S/4 HANA digital core and the SAP Business Network, the investment firm will also gain access to suppliers, asset intelligence, and logistics trading partners for business collaboration.