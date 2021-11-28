Samsung brings bi-directional soundbars to PH market

All three of tech giant Samsung’s products in the Samsung Sound Tower roster have finally reached local shores. The vertical soundbars share a common triangular design equipped with double-sided speakers and only differ in audio output, namely the MX-T70 with 1500-watts, MX-T50 with 500-watts, and MX-T40 with 300-watts.

Aside from total power used, the main difference lies in the MX-T40 lacking aptX, Bluetooth multi-connection functionality, and different sound modes – all of which are present in the more expensive units. The chassis among the three bear no difference, and these three also share a single-color variant: Black.

The MX-T70 features a 10-inch sub-woofer and 5.25-inch mid-woofer, eight sound modes for different types of music, USB music playback, 3.5mm audio input, wired group play, a dedicated remote controller, six party lighting sequences, five DJ effects, a bass booster, a water-resistant top panel, and compatibility with the Samsung Audio app.

Although the MX-T50 lacks a sub-woofer, it comes with a large 6.5-inch mid-woofer driver. It also offers eight sound modes that include Reggae and EDM, a single Karaoke Mic in, a 3.5mm audio input option, its own remote controller, a bass booster, and LED party lights. This speaker weighs at 11.6 kgs.

The underpowered and cheapest among the three is the MX-T40 that comes with a built-in USB port. It utilizes a unique bi-directional design, a bass booster for intensifying lower frequencies, LED party lights customizable via mobile app, and the same water-resistant panel. It retails for P10,990, while the T70 and T50 are priced at P24,990 and P15,490 respectively.