PhilDev, Xepto launch e-learning courses on marketing for startups

PhilDev Foundation and Xepto Education has launched two online introductory courses on Digital Storytelling and Social Media Management to help startups reach their goals through marketing.

“Everyone uses social media now. These courses aren’t just for entrepreneurs but it is actually for any individual who wants their stories to be told. Or who wants to have a more impactful social media presence,” said Patricia Siriban, program officer of PhilDev Foundation.

According to Datareportal in January 2021, out of the 110 million Philippine population, 89 million Filipinos are social media users. And between 2020 and 2021, Datareportal highlighted an increase in social media users in the Philippines by 16 million.

The social media management introductory course showcases examples of large businesses and startups that have maximized the digital arena, and ways startups can also build their presence. The course teaches aspiring entrepreneurs about knowing their audience and how to effectively communicate and reach them digitally.

“With digital storytelling, you are able to pick out the important parts of your story and highlight that to make your audiences more engaged and more interested in what you have to say,” Siriban shared.

The first part of the digital storytelling introductory course focuses on exploring ways to conceptualize the story’s idea using digital tools. It also goes through the basics of understanding audiences and how stories can influence action. In part two, the course dives deeper into developing a plan to format and organize the narrative and choose the best possible platform to communicate stories.

In these courses PhilDev collaborated with Xepto Academy, a digital library of courses for continuous learning and professional development. Responding to the new requirements of blended learning, Xepto Academy aims to empower Filipino educators with Continuing Professional Development courses.

“We saw that Xepto Education, through Xepto Academy, is aligned with what PhilDev is trying to achieve – advocating for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. So working with them was easy because all our thoughts were already aligned and on the same page in terms of direction and what we want to happen,” Siriban said

The online introductory courses in partnership with Xepto Academy are: