Udenna resto group, tissue maker SCPA hop on Oracle Fusion cloud

Udenna Corporation’s food group subsidiary Eight-8-Ate, the master franchisee of Wendy’s restaurants and Conti’s bakeshop, has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to help streamline its financial processes and improve supply chain operations as it expands its operations rapidly across the country.

Established in 2018 under Udenna Corporation, Eight-8-Ate sees potential for growth and has diversified into food delivery and drive-throughs, and has opened even more physical outlets.

Eight-8-Ate selected Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, to automate and modernize its back-office operations, and help support its growth plans.

“Even before Covid-19, we wanted to modernize our back-office operations to gain a competitive edge,” said Joey Garcia, president and CEO of Eight-8-Ate. “We selected Oracle Fusion Applications because it is a complete suite of integrated SaaS applications that can enable us to streamline finance and supply chain processes to meet our aggressive expansion plans.”

Eight-8-Ate will use Oracle Cloud SCM to help ensure the distribution of food from its commissary to Wendy’s and Conti’s Bakeshop is well-integrated and built to outpace change.

“Food and beverage businesses, like Eight-8-Ate, need to be agile and quickly adapt to changing consumer needs,” said Mina Lim, managing director of Oracle Philippines.

“With Oracle Fusion Applications, Eight-8-Ate can take advantage of the latest innovations in the cloud to help its management team make timely and informed decisions while speeding up its product go-to-market – a critical must have for success in a highly competitive market.”

To be implemented by Evolutionary System Singapore Pte Ltd, a member of Oracle Partner Network, Eight-8-Ate is expected to go live on Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM by May 2022.

Tissue maker Sanitary Care Products Asia Inc (SCPA), meanwhile, has already deployed Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM).

The deployment automates demand management and increases supply process visibility across four productions and four distribution facilities in a phased approach with the rest of the facilities going live over the next couple of years.

The cloud offering has also improved warehouse efficiency, reduced operational costs, and helped maintain accurate inventory information while empowering SCPA to respond quickly to the growing customer demand.

Founded by Renato Sio in 1996, SCPA operates nationwide, catering to both retail and business consumers, focusing on providing products using quality and safe raw materials for consumers.

SCPA was facing multiple challenges with its legacy warehouse management system, as it was unable to support its continued growth and service the demands of its customers.

Its legacy inventory management system was unable to provide real-time data on supply availability and task delegation, disrupted the visibility of the warehouse operation, and failed to address customer needs on a timely basis. This hindered SCPA’s efforts in maximizing its workforce to be more productive.

“Being in the Filipino market for 25 years, we have been keeping our promise to our customers by providing them high quality products in the shortest possible time,” said Ven Sio, president and CEO of Sanitary Care Products Asia Inc.

“Oracle Cloud SCM has enabled us to keep our word. Oracle’s offering helps us improve our warehouse operations with real-time reports for specific products with the help of barcodes. It also saves us valuable resources by allowing smooth integration with our existing applications. Furthermore, with new features being added regularly, we can continually modernize our business with minimal disruption.”

With Oracle Cloud SCM, SCPA can track order fulfillment, inventory receiving and product movement within our facilities supported via barcode scanning. This deployment has also helped increase inter-departmental collaboration, reduce disruptions, and minimize additional costs by almost seamlessly connecting the new warehouse management solution with SCPA’s existing NetSuite ERP.

“Customers prefer to have the option to buy better products at faster speed on any channel at any time, and receive or return products from anywhere,” said Anna Tan, head of applications at Oracle Philippines.

“With Oracle Cloud SCM, SCPA can have the flexibility and insights to respond to the changing business dynamics, and to simplify business operations for improved customer experience. With real-time data, Oracle Cloud SCM can help SCPA monitor the performance of its key business process, helping the company identify any bottlenecks and address them effectively to improve its business outcomes. Furthermore, the new solution can help enable SCPA employees to be involved in more strategic work, easing their burden from redundant work, and to focus more on customer care.”

Implemented by 5Corners Systems, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), the first warehouse went live in June 2020. Deployment for the remaining facilities has been planned as a phased approach and will be completed within the mutually agreed timeline.