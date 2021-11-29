Zebra Technologies opens first service center in PH

US-based tech firm Zebra Technologies Corporation announced on Monday, Nov. 29, the opening of its first service center in the Philippines.

The company said the new facility in Manila reinforces its commitment to Southeast Asia, and it joins existing service centers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zebra’s authorized service partner, Highpoint Services Network Philippines, will operate the new service center, which is equipped with skilled technicians who are proficient in repairing Zebra’s broad portfolio of innovative mobile computers and barcode scanners.

“The opening of our first service center in the Philippines demonstrates our continued commitment to Asia Pacific and our local Filipino customers,” said Jason Low, country advisor for the Philippines, under Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific.

“The proximity of this new service center will be more convenient with less downtime for local businesses and enhance their business continuity and operational efficiency.”

Businesses with Zebra OneCare maintenance plans can leverage the services of the new service center along with those customers using Zebra products that are under warranty.

Zebra OneCare further offers its users technical and software support, security software updates, analytics reports and more. Additional flexible enhancements are also available, which allow customers to tailor their service plan to meet individual business needs today and as their operations evolve in the future.