200 AXS up for grabs in Axie Infinity tourney on Dec. 4

Avid fans and players of the NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity, developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, are five days away from the live studio event Axie Infinity Creator Cup. The tourney will be held in the Quezon City and eight content creators will battle it out for the chance to bag 200 AXS or $26,000 worth of prizes.

The official tournament proceedings will be livestreamed on Axie Infinity’s official Twitch channel hosted by gaming video creator and brand ambassador Een Mercado and local TV celebrity Yassi Pressman. The individual matches will also include commentary from casters Zyori, Theeban, Archer, and Invictum.

The competitor roster includes comedic gaming video creator BoarKnock, cosplayer Charess, fitness buff Eric Eruption Tai, video gamer Hezelya, Pinoy comic Moymoy Palaboy, Valorant player Jillian Santos, crypto gamer Kookoo Crypto TV, and actress Myrtle Sarrosa.

“Can’t wait to shoutcast for the Axie Infinity Creator Cup. We will breathe fire into these battles,” Invictum shared in a tweet.

Brackets will be announced on the day before the official start of the games.