Gaming smartphone with entry-level price tag launched by Realme

Realme recently added a new Narzo device designed for gamers with a tight budget. The new Realme Narzo 50A improves on the Narzo 30A released earlier this year in February with newer Android and Realme UI versions, higher memory and storage, a higher quality main camera, and two new color variants: Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green.

The new budget gaming device was announced right after Realme introduced its premium offering – the Realme GT Neo 2. Although the newer model is two grams heavier than its predecessor, it retains dual sim capability, a 6.5-inch display with 720×1600 screen resolution, the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 processor and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU pairing, a dedicated memory card slot, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a USB Type-C port, a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6000mAh battery.

“Mobile gaming is one of the most important activities and passions for today’s Filipino youth. As a brand that’s for and by the youth, we seek to empower and support our customers to live this passion by offering a powerful device at an accessible price, ideal for today’s mobile gamers,” shared Austine Huang, Realme Philippines’ VP for marketing.

Its other features include 18W fast charging, App Quick Freeze, Sleep Standby Optimization, Screen Battery Optimization, and Super Power Saving Mode. The Realme Narzo 50A retails for P7,990 on Lazada.