PayMaya says it’s ‘too good to be No. 2’, touts better e-wallet features

In what is possible one of the most unusual ad campaigns in the country, e-wallet provider PayMaya has embraced its “second” position behind rival GCash by launching an interesting campaign that highlights its better features despite being No. 2.

Adopting the slogan “Too Good To Be No. 2”, the PLDT-owned e-wallet platform has gone on the offensive as it stressed that it is the only fintech company in the Philippines that runs a consumer e-wallet app, an enterprise payment processing business, and a remittance agent network with Smart Padala.

While admitting its consumer app “may not be the no. 1 e-wallet right now”, PayMaya said its “superior features” make it better than Ayala Group’s GCash.

PayMaya said it offers free cash-in at 90,000 out of its over 110,000 cash-in touchpoints nationwide. “Compared to other e-wallet apps, you don’t have to worry about having to pay up to P200 in cash in fees just to put funds in your e-wallet account,” it said.

Apart from cashing-in for free, PayMaya said sending money to other account users is also free. “When you transfer funds from PayMaya to a bank account via Instapay, you can earn a cashback of P15 to cover your fee until the end of the year,” the company said.

The company also said it has widest selection of over 1,500 billers and load items. “PayMaya offers easy access to everything you need to pay – utility bills, condo association dues, credit card payments, government dues, and more – all with a few taps on your PayMaya app. It also gives you access to hundreds of digital goods – from prepaid load, gaming pins, digital subscription packages, and even digital vouchers for yourself or as gifts to your loved ones,” it said.

PayMaya said it is only e-wallet firm that has in-app Maya Mall where buyers can access over 360 legitimate and verified sellers.

Unlike its competitor, PayMaya said it has real-time transaction history and notifications to allow users to keep track of their transactions in real-time.

“Not only does this feature give an additional layer of security – allowing you to ensure that your transactions have pushed through as they should, it also gives you peace of mind – knowing that you’re able to easily monitor your transactions as it happens,” it said.

In a dig at GCash being down in a number of instances, PayMaya said it is up 99.9% of the time. “No more waiting for hours for your e-wallet’s system maintenance to be over, no more wondering whether or not your much-needed transaction went through,” it said.