Use of repeaters continue to cause disruptions to mobile signals: Globe

Mobile operator Globe Telecom said illegal repeaters that are being sold rampantly on online and physical stores continue to cause major disruptions to mobile signal and connectivity in the country.

“These devices indiscriminately amplify the signal from a cell tower and hog the signal that’s meant to be shared with others,” the Ayala-owned telco said.

As a result, users of illegal repeaters get boosted signals while others experience poor, interfered or non-existent mobile service. This situation is troublesome for those who need to make calls, and even life-threatening to some especially during disasters and other emergencies, Globe said.

Repeaters are considered illegal when imported into the country without proper permits from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). The sale, purchase, possession, and use are prohibited in the Philippines.

The NTC has reiterated the widespread interference these illegal repeaters cause and have partnered with operators like Globe for appropriate action that includes routine inspections and confiscation of devices through a Show Cause Order sent to establishments or owners that are found in possession of these devices.

Under NTC Memorandum Order No. 01-02-2013, only licensed CMTS operators, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and other government agencies involved in national security or safety are authorized to purchase, import, possess, and use such devices.

“Illegal repeaters come in the form of indoor or outdoor antennas and wireless adapters that boost network coverage and signal by means of hogging bandwidth from a Globe cell site,” said Manny Estrada, Globe head of technology and strategy service integration.

“As a result, such devices interfere with airwaves and interfere with mobile signals for other customers within the immediate vicinity of the booster and served by the interfered cell site. While we continue to expand our network to deliver first-world connectivity to Filipinos, these efforts will be hindered if illegal repeaters remain in use and will continue to interfere with and degrade mobile network communications.”

The public is advised that if they suspect the presence of illegal repeaters in their area, they can report it immediately to the NTC or Globe by filling out this form.