Nintendo Switch releases ‘Make Faces with Pokémon’ for TikTok

The Pokémon Company, as part of the release celebration for the hit Nintendo Switch titles, “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokémon Shining Pearl”, has recently released a special Original Effect available for use on the short-video platform TikTok for a limited time only starting on November 28. Now, trainers can play with their favorite Pokémon by making faces with them.

To play, first, watch out for four Poké Balls that will appear on the left side of the screen and choose your favorite by pointing to one. Four Pokémon in total will be available to choose from, including Pikachu, as well as your latest partners Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup from “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl” for the Nintendo Switch.

After making your selection, have your Poké Ball ready by making a fist with your hand. Then you can release the Poké Ball by opening your hand and you’ll see your Pokémon come flying out! Once your Pokémon is out, then try to make “angry,” “sleepy,” or “happy” faces while following a certain rhythm. By doing so, your Pokémon will copy you in an adorable manner.

Lastly, you’ll need to strike a pose when the music stops to complete your #MakeFacesWiithPokémon session.

Trainers can also easily create and record their own posts by accessing the Effect Page with this link.

For creating posts that use this effect, you’ll get to see it in action by following one of these methods:

Tap Effect located to the left of the red Record button on your camera screen, look for the Pikachu icon that is indicative of this effect and tap it to join in, Go to any post that uses this effect to move to the Effect Page and start making your own posts.

To quickly find more posts that use this effect, simply search for “Make Faces with Pokémon” within the TikTok app. Please take note that the Hot tab on the Effect panel will only be available until December 5.

“Make Faces with Pokémon” on Tik Tok is available until February 2, 2022.