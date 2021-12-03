Nova 9 is Huawei’s inexpensive flagship offering

Chinese tech company Huawei is doubling down on attracting the younger generation of consumers with the release of the Huawei nova 9, months after introducing the cheaper midrange Nova 8i back in July.

This phone that the Chinese tech firm dubs as the “ultimate light-flagship smartphone for the younger generation” features a high-resolution camera, high screen refresh rate, and quick charging capacity.

Unlike its predecessor with only a single-color variant, the Nova 9 comes with two options: Starry Blue and Black. The camera setup on the Nova 9 debuts the 50MP “ultra vision” camera with a large sensor and RYYB color filter for increased light intake, a dedicated “Fusion Engine” for quicker post-processing, up to 4cm shooting distance with macro mode, an AI brightening algorithm with high ISO levels for night photography, and motion detection for moving subjects.

The intent for the Nova 9 is to combine the flagship camera performance of the Huawei Mate series with the premium performance from the P series. The 6.57-inch Oled display with HDR10 and 1080×2340 screen resolution also comes equipped with screen optimization software to reproduce fluid visuals and conserve battery at the same time.

The device runs the EMUI 11 version that enables users to toggle artistic Mondrian animation, animal avatars, multiple floating windows, or switch between applications through App Bubble. The UI also features resizable windows, the ability to connect with a Windows device, cinematic templates for recorded footage, an AI-powered notepad that can convert images to text, and an encrypted vault.

It takes roughly 38 minutes to charge the Nova 9’s 4300mAh battery at 66W capacity. It will be the first device outside China to run HarmonyOS 2 beta version. It retails for P23,999 and can be purchased via Huawei Store, Lazada, and Shopee.