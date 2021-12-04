Study reveals learning, dev’t disconnect between women in tech and employers

Corporate digital learning purveyor Skillsoft has released a new research revealing that while female employees have gained hard-fought ground in the workplace, a large gap still exists when it comes to opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

According to the report, there is a misalignment between the workplace benefits women in tech are seeking and what is currently being provided. For example, while 86 percent of respondents cited opportunities for professional development and training as extremely or very important to them, just 42 percent said their employers currently offer this as a benefit.

Additionally, when asked about the top challenges they have faced while pursuing a tech-related career, nearly a third of women surveyed (32 percent) pointed to a lack of training.

The research indicated that women in tech want to learn, and when asked which tech-related areas they are most interested in, business analysis, cybersecurity, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and leadership and management topped their lists.

“Organizations around the globe are looking for ways to address their skills gaps, and in many cases, the answer lies within via their existing workforce,” said Potoula Chresomales, SVP for product management at Skillsoft.

“Women make up less than 40 percent of the global workforce, and for that number to increase, female employees must be empowered with continuous training, professional development, and career advancement, as well as equal pay. The time is now for organizations to tackle gender disparity head-on. By doing so, we can build more inclusive, equitable, and competitive businesses.”

The report highlighted a few ways organizations can better empower female employees, including:

Provide and encourage opportunities for certification:

When asked how certifications have helped advance their careers, respondents reported gaining more responsibility (52 percent), earning higher salaries (34 percent), and receiving promotions (32 percent), among other benefits.

Despite business analysis and cybersecurity being identified as leading areas of interest, just 22 percent and 18 percent of respondents, respectively, hold corresponding certifications. 19 percent report holding no certifications at all.

Make a concentrated effort to reduce gender bias in STEM:

70 percent of women surveyed reported that men outnumber them in the workplace at ratios of two-to-one or greater.

Additionally, Skillsoft found that compared to men, women in tech must work longer to climb the corporate ladder. The highest percentage of men in leadership roles have 15-20 years of experience versus 26 or more years for women.

To encourage more women to pursue tech-related careers, respondents said organizations should provide opportunities for professional development and training (55 percent), childcare (47 percent), career coaching, mentoring, and counseling (43 percent), and an equitable work culture (41 percent).

Alleviate the unique on-the-job challenges women face:

While overall job satisfaction for women in tech is strong – 91 percent of respondents report being extremely or somewhat satisfied in their roles – they face numerous obstacles. 38 percent of respondents list their biggest challenge as a lack of equity in pay. This is followed by balancing work and life (36 percent) and a lack of equity in opportunities (33 percent).

Ensure training is timely and topical: