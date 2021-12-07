Acer expands product line, intros air purifiers in PH

Taiwanese tech giant Acer is expanding its product range to include air purifiers under a brand called acerpure. The new line is comprised of three models: acerpure cozy, acerpure pro, and acerpure cool.

The acerpure cozy

“The quality of air that we breathe affects the lives of people, especially these days when most of us are living our lives indoors. At Acer, we have expanded our product range by introducing new technologies and products that ensure the best air quality for everyone,” said Acer Philippines general manager Sue Ong-Lim.

acerpure cozy features the 3D Airflow Technology where the turbine blade fan, combined with the spiral flow guard creates a powerful 3D airflow so it has a greater and more concentrated range.

The acerpure cozy projects air up to 15 meters away, completely circulating the air five times per hour so it reaches every corner of your home to deliver maximum comfort. It also has an energy efficient DC motor, so the minimum airflow power consumption is just 1.18W for high-quality air circulation at low energy costs.

acerpure pro has the 4-in-1 HEPA filter for four-layer protection, a smart sensor, and a negative ion generator to eliminate pollutants, germs, bacteria, and other substances in the air that can harm us.

The Air Quality and Gas Sensor regulates the purifier speed automatically and the LCD displays real-time air quality data. acerpure pro eliminates up to 99% of airborne bacteria, 99.97% of ultrafine dust, PM1.0 and allergies!

The acerpure pro

acerpure cool has a 4-in-1 HEPA filter, which includes pre-filter, activated carbon filter and HEPA 13 main filter, to remove fine particles and impurities in the air, including pet hair and dander, dust and 99.97% of 0.3μm suspended particles and bacteria. It also isolates harmful gases and removes odors.

The Ag+ Silver Coated Filter in acerpure cool went through extensive third-party laboratory tests to certify its efficacy in eliminating bacteria and effectiveness against the activity of the H1N1 virus. This is to ensure that the acerpure cool minimizes users’ exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses.

acerpure cool improves indoor air quality by releasing negative ions to help remove harmful gases in the air such as formaldehyde and by capturing solid particles such as dust.

The devices produce low working noises, ensuring they don’t disturb your sleep. The displays can also be turned off to ensure your sleep isn’t disrupted. The air purifiers are all in white and are beautifully designed, so they fit right into any room.

The acerpure cool

Both acerpure pro and acerpure cool are supported by an app called acerpure Life, which detects the indoor air quality, and sends automatic notifications of indoor and outdoor air pollution alerts. acerpure Life can control, monitor, and start the air-purifying functions even when you are not home. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

The acerpure can be purchased for a discounted price at select Acer concept and online stores starting on December 1 to 31. The acerpure cozy is available from P4,999.00 to only P4,499.00; while the acerpure pro is now only P11,999.00 from its original price of P12,999.00. And lastly, the acerpure cool is priced at P14,999.00 from P6,999.00.