The ‘immutable’ way to ward off ransomware attacks

More than 90% of organizations polled by International Data Corporation (IDC)’s tech market analysts indicated that they had been subjected to ransomware and malware attacks.

Worse, the same IDC report says that more than 80% of these organizations said that the attacks were successful. As a result, the IDC study recommended that companies and should adopt a new mindset, especially regarding backups, storage, and the systems required to keep them running and protected.

Previously, experts recommended the 3-2-1 rule for data protection. This protocol required that three copies of data should be made — one primary and two backups with the latter two stored locally on two formats (NAS, tape, and a local drive) and another copy stored offsite.

Nowadays, this practice needs to be upgraded. Instead of just 3-2-1, tech experts at the IDC are calling on companies to add another process that will ensure another layer of protection.

The new 3-2-1-1 rule involves immutable storage, which complements cybersecurity solutions by storing data in an unalterable format. In this way, when a ransomware attack occurs, organizations can recover and restore unaltered copies of their data.

Many companies around the world use the Arcserve OneXafe immutable object-based NAS storage for this.

“OneXafe storage protects data with continuous immutable snapshots, taken every 90 seconds. An immutable snapshot is a copy of the data that simply cannot be overwritten or deleted by ransomware or users, because OneXafe and its patented distributed object store prevent that from happening,” said Florian Malecki, VP for International Product Marketing at Arcserve.

“All of the data that is written to OneXafe can be easily recovered in the event of data corruption, deletion, ransomware, or other errors. In fact, users themselves can recover their own information, simply by navigating through Mac Finder or Windows Explorer.”

When a company falls victim to a cyberattack, every second of business downtime is painful and expensive and can result in a loss of $5,600 per minute, according to Gartner. The prevention measures mentioned above are essential for security.

However, CISOs also need data protection to achieve their primary objective of data security and availability. How well they achieve this depends on data backup and storage. These solutions underpin all business operations and are prime targets for hackers during cyberattacks.

They should, therefore, also be the top priority when preparing data security policies. These backup and immutable storage solutions protect data in case of an attack or any other business disaster. They are the last line of defense that guarantees data security and availability.

