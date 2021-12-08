Ford Territory marks 8,000th customer milestone in PH

The Ford Territory officially marked its 8,000th sales milestone in the Philippines last November, proving its continued popularity among Filipino SUV buyers 15 months since its launch in August last year.

The Ford Territory

The interest and clamor towards the Ford Territory have paved the way for the founding of the Ford Territory Club Philippines (FTCP), a car group on Facebook composed of over 15,000 members.

In a poll, FTCP members revealed that their favorite features are the panoramic moonroof, 360-Degree Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Information System, 10-inch infotainment system, and Apple Carplay with wireless connectivity feature and Android Auto capability.

The Ford Territory has also been a consistent award recipient over the last year. It was hailed as the Car of the Year – Reader’s Choice category in Top Gear Philippines Awards 2020. It also brought home the Value Pick and Family Car awards, sweeping the Reader’s Choice category by winning three out of the six awards.

The Ford Territory also won the Consumer Choice Award in the 2020 AutoDeal Awards. The Territory received the highest overall score from buyers’ feedback, particularly in the areas of fuel economy, driving performance, comfort, looks and style, interior features, and interior space.

“From the 5,000th customer milestone last July to achieving the 8,000th customer milestone shortly after, this is truly an outstanding feat and would not be possible without the immense support from our customers, dealers, partners, and employees,” said Michael Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“The Territory has become a familiar sight on Philippine roads, and we are very excited to see more Filipino customers enjoy driving a smart, safe, stylish, and feature-packed SUV.”

For the whole month of December, customers who purchase the Ford Territory can get free 3-year scheduled service plan (SSP) as part of Ford’s Year-End Sale deals and offers.