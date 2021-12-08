Hybrid work will push greater use for AI and data analytics says Poly

More enterprises across the Asia Pacific are adopting a hybrid work model by the day, and according to voice and video solutions firm Poly, this will lead to three key trends that will define how decision makers in business approach the workplace concept and investments in the long term – remote work will be dependent on technology, productivity and management will require more significant AI and data analytics utilization, and traditional workspaces will evolve to accommodate the new breed of workers.



Based on the “2021 EY Work Reimagined Employer Survey” results, a significant chunk (84%) of regional companies is already taking steps in promoting hybrid work to attract and retain talent. On the other side of the coin, employees are seeking more flexibility in where and when they can work and view hybrid work as a strategy that can make them more productive and creative.

“Remote and hybrid work have redefined people’s idea of workplace as they know it, causing shifts in workstyles as well as disparity in work experiences. To truly succeed in the hybrid era, business leaders will need to devise workplace strategies and investments that will enable workers to have a more equitable work experience regardless of where they are working from, for optimal collaboration and productivity,” said Pierre-Jean Châlon, senior vice president, APAC, Poly.

One trend triggered by the pandemic is asynchronous work and businesses are already planning to complement this with a collaborative infrastructure that prioritizes on enhancing the employee work experience and redefining hiring practices to be able to tap into a more global and diversified talent network.

With AI and data analytics, however, business leaders are looking to improve employee productivity and safety. At the same time, these technologies will also help drive business growth and operational efficiency as part of their respective digital transformation journeys.

According to Poly Asean and Korea managing director Samir Sayed, hybrid work is now a norm and reported as the preferred working arrangement in Southeast Asia, alongside work anywhere and work remotely full-time.

“A good understanding of workplace personas is crucial to help business leaders make informed decisions when they map out hybrid work strategies, as well as technology and workspace investments to ensure they match the dynamic workstyles of an increasingly distributed workforce,” he added.