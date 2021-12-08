Power Plant Mall holding ‘first digital Christmas raffle’ in PH

Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall has selected Aimazing, a retail data platform for mall management, to launch a first-of-its-kind mall raffle campaign that offers customers opportunities to earn rewards in real-time for their purchases at stores across the entire mall.

The mall is said to be the first in the Philippines to use a digitized Christmas lucky draw and rewards program in a seamless and user-friendly way for both participants and mall management teams. Customers will need to use their mobile devices and input the alphanumeric code found on their receipt on Rockwell’s loyalty app while shopping on the go.

Shoppers need to spend between P1,000 – P3,000 at selected Rockwell locations and stores from Nov 5, 2021 until Jan 31, 2022 and enter their Christmas Raffle code on Rockwell’s loyalty app to stand a chance to win a Land Rover Defender worth more than P6.5 million.

In the past, raffle campaigns required tedious manual steps by both customers and backend mall staff from manual upload of receipt data to log participants, to manual processes of checking and verifying entries. This would result in long queues and unnecessary wait time.

Aimazing’s partnership with Rockwell allows the mall teams to automate the entire collection process and focus on better user experiences for consumer campaigns while providing tenants with the highest efficiency and data visibility.

“For the first time in Philippine history, all customers in the mall can experience the gift of Christmas and participate in the raffle — which means less time spent in queues, no physical forms to fill, no days of waiting, and more time spent shopping and dining. Already we can see that participation rate is high and Power Plant Mall can receive live insights of numbers of draws given out and lucky draw participants in real time. Moving forward, we can power any sort of promos, and many more exciting digital experiences in the mall with our technology and mall pioneers like Power Plant Mall,” said Jun Ting, chief executive officer of Aimazing.

The retail tech platform had digitized the entire Power Plant Mall within one month. For the first time, a mall in the Philippines can see sales numbers in real-time.

“We wanted to give the chance to win exciting Christmas rewards, including a Land Rover, into the hands of every qualifying customer, and remove any barriers to participate in our annual raffle — and through this campaign, we proved that we can truly put the customer’s needs and experience first,” said Tracey Castillo, vice president for marketing at Rockwell Land Corporation.

The Rockwell team is also looking to roll out digital campaigns with Aimazing in their different properties outside the metro in the next few months.