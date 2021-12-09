Eastern Communications adds new connectivity, ICT solutions to arsenal

Local telecommunications service provider Eastern Communications is responding to the increased demand for reliable connectivity and digital tools for the digital economy with multiple service and product launches that include Community Wi-Fi, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Eastern Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

Both the Community Wi-Fi and VSAT are meant to make connectivity more accessible in many parts of the country. Since the trend these days is local government units providing free Internet access to their residents, Eastern Communications launched the Community Wi-Fi service that features customizable bandwidth tailored to each locality’s requirements.

Meanwhile, the VSAT offering powered by Singaporean broadband satellite operator Kacific is designed to serve customers in the far-flung areas and remote locations in the country by bringing high speed connectivity via satellite. This solution caters to both residential and industrial sectors – including banking, mining, resorts and hotels, construction, SMEs, maritime, and logistics.

“During the pandemic, we have realized the significance of the Internet in our work or business, and it’s time that we make these connectivity services available to more communities for them to thrive in the now normal. With these products, Eastern Communications’ ultimate goal is to provide a reliable connection to every Filipino wherever they are,” said Eastern Communications head of sales Michael Castaneda.

With the advent of remote work, enterprises also struggled to maintain network and security in their operations, and to help them navigate the issues brought by complex models and systems for security and collaboration tools, the all-in-one enterprise connectivity and security solution SASE was introduced.

SASE melds network and security point solutions under a unified cloud-native service in tandem with Easter Communication’s global partner CATO Network. It brings all enterprise network resources from branch locations, remote workforce, and even cloud data centers, making it suitable for the banking sector and manufacturing businesses.

Eastern Communications also partnered with cybersecurity solutions firm Fortinet in creating the Eastern SIEM cybersecurity service. The automated solution features advanced threat detection, real-time visibility and risk assessment, and cyberattack response.

Eastern Communications product innovation head Edsel Paglinawan said the solutions can help businesses be more future-proof and resilient. In a highly digital world, he views that having the right cloud and cybersecurity tools can put businesses at an advantage.

“This is why Eastern Communications has been striving for technology democratization to equip businesses while in a remote situation and at the same time, ensure that their assets are safe from online threats,” Paglinawan said