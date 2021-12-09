Google reveals top search queries in PH for 2021

Internet giant Google announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, the several local lists — trends, news, personalities, shows, and more — that topped Filipinos’ search queries in 2021.
The local results, especially the Overall Top Trending Searches of the annual “Year in Search” provide an insight on what mattered most to Filipinos this year.
“Covid-19 prevention” topped this year’s list as Filipinos turned to Google Search to look for helpful information to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the virus.
Marked as the year of healing, 2021 in the Philippines saw searches on “VaxCertPH” (top 4) and “Covid-19 vaccine” (top 6) which are a good indication of Filipinos’ view towards vaccination and its importance not just for health and safety but as a requirement to travel locally and internationally.
Six out of 10 searches are entertainment-related (NBA games today, Squid Game, Miss Universe 2021, Pacquiao vs. Ugas, Pagsamo lyrics, True Beauty) which speak volumes on how Filipinos use the Internet to connect to their passion points as a form of detachment and escape during the second year of the pandemic.
Overall Top Trending Searches
- Covid-19 prevention
- NBA games today
- Squid Game
- VaxCertPH
- Miss Universe 2021
- Covid-19 vaccine
- Pacquiao vs. Ugas
- Pagsamo lyrics
- True Beauty
- Metro Manila area floods
News
- Covid-19 prevention
- VaxCertPH
- Miss Universe 2021
- Covid-19 vaccine
- Pacquiao vs. Ugas
- Metro Manila area floods
- Paralympics
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- national ID registration
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Olympics
- Paralympics
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- Hidilyn Diaz
- Olympics
- Olympics medal tally
- Carlo Paalam
- Devin Booker
- Leylah Fernandez
- Eumir Marcial
- Nesthy Petecio
Sports
- NBA games today
- Bucks vs. Suns
- Nets vs. Bucks
- Lakers
- Pacquiao vs. Ugas
- Suns vs. Clippers
- Paralympics
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
- PBA schedule
- NBA score today
Shows or Series
- Squid Game
- True Beauty
- Vincenzo
- Nevertheless
- Falling Into Your Smile
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- Bridgerton
- Trese
- Mr. Queen
- Alice In Borderland
Songs or Lyrics
- Pagsamo lyrics
- Heartbreak Anniversary lyrics
- Crazier lyrics
- Panalo lyrics
- Paubaya lyrics
- Mapa lyrics
- Drivers License lyrics
- All Too Well lyrics
- Levitating lyrics
- traitor lyrics
Game-related
- Axie Infinity
- Dragonary
- CryptoBlades
- Specimen Zero
- My DeFi Pet
- Sausage Man
- KaraStar
- Valorant
- Among Us
- Genshin Impact
Male Personalities
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Kim Seon-ho
- Hwang In-youp
- Gerald Anderson
- Dylan O’brien
- Scottie Thompson
- Dominic Roque
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Carlo Paalam
- Mel Sarmiento
Female Personalities
- Yen Santos
- Rabiya Mateo
- AJ Raval
- Hidilyn Diaz
- Leni Robredo
- Sara Duterte
- Bella Poarch
- Olivia Rodrigo
- HoYeon Jung
- Olivia Culpo
Movies
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Army of the Dead
- Black Widow
- Red Notice
- Death of a Girlfriend
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Army of Thieves
- Rurouni Kenshin
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Cruella
Korean Personalities
- Kim Seon-ho
- Hwang In-youp
- HoYeon Jung
- Lee Da-in
- Yeon Woo
- Seo Yea-ji
- Song Kang
- Enhypen
- Han So Hee
- Heeseung
Korean Series
- Squid Game
- True Beauty
- Vincenzo
- Nevertheless
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- Mr. Queen
- Doom at Your Service
- My Roommate Is a Gumiho
- My Name
- Youth of May