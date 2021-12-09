Google reveals top search queries in PH for 2021

Internet giant Google announced on Thursday, Dec. 9, the several local lists — trends, news, personalities, shows, and more — that topped Filipinos’ search queries in 2021.

The local results, especially the Overall Top Trending Searches of the annual “Year in Search” provide an insight on what mattered most to Filipinos this year.

“Covid-19 prevention” topped this year’s list as Filipinos turned to Google Search to look for helpful information to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

Marked as the year of healing, 2021 in the Philippines saw searches on “VaxCertPH” (top 4) and “Covid-19 vaccine” (top 6) which are a good indication of Filipinos’ view towards vaccination and its importance not just for health and safety but as a requirement to travel locally and internationally.

Six out of 10 searches are entertainment-related (NBA games today, Squid Game, Miss Universe 2021, Pacquiao vs. Ugas, Pagsamo lyrics, True Beauty) which speak volumes on how Filipinos use the Internet to connect to their passion points as a form of detachment and escape during the second year of the pandemic.

Overall Top Trending Searches

Covid-19 prevention NBA games today Squid Game VaxCertPH Miss Universe 2021 Covid-19 vaccine Pacquiao vs. Ugas Pagsamo lyrics True Beauty Metro Manila area floods

News

Covid-19 prevention VaxCertPH Miss Universe 2021 Covid-19 vaccine Pacquiao vs. Ugas Metro Manila area floods Paralympics Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 national ID registration Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Olympics

Paralympics Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Hidilyn Diaz Olympics Olympics medal tally Carlo Paalam Devin Booker Leylah Fernandez Eumir Marcial Nesthy Petecio

Sports

NBA games today Bucks vs. Suns Nets vs. Bucks Lakers Pacquiao vs. Ugas Suns vs. Clippers Paralympics Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 PBA schedule NBA score today

Shows or Series

Squid Game True Beauty Vincenzo Nevertheless Falling Into Your Smile Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Bridgerton Trese Mr. Queen Alice In Borderland

Songs or Lyrics

Pagsamo lyrics Heartbreak Anniversary lyrics Crazier lyrics Panalo lyrics Paubaya lyrics Mapa lyrics Drivers License lyrics All Too Well lyrics Levitating lyrics traitor lyrics

Game-related

Axie Infinity Dragonary CryptoBlades Specimen Zero My DeFi Pet Sausage Man KaraStar Valorant Among Us Genshin Impact

Male Personalities

Jake Gyllenhaal Kim Seon-ho Hwang In-youp Gerald Anderson Dylan O’brien Scottie Thompson Dominic Roque Giannis Antetokounmpo Carlo Paalam Mel Sarmiento

Female Personalities

Yen Santos Rabiya Mateo AJ Raval Hidilyn Diaz Leni Robredo Sara Duterte Bella Poarch Olivia Rodrigo HoYeon Jung Olivia Culpo

Movies

Raya and the Last Dragon Army of the Dead Black Widow Red Notice Death of a Girlfriend Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Army of Thieves Rurouni Kenshin Space Jam: A New Legacy Cruella

Korean Personalities

Kim Seon-ho Hwang In-youp HoYeon Jung Lee Da-in Yeon Woo Seo Yea-ji Song Kang Enhypen Han So Hee Heeseung

Korean Series