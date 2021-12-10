Ford PH unveils all-new Ford Explorer with advanced technologies

Ford Philippines is expanding its SUV portfolio with the launch of the all-new Ford Explorer Limited 4WD variant in the country.

Photos from Ford PH

“We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Explorer to our growing SUV line-up in the country. The all-new Explorer builds on its success as one of Ford’s most rugged and capable mid-size SUVs through several design and feature enhancements, making it a more formidable offering for customers seeking refinement in their SUV,” said Michael Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

The all-new Explorer’s exterior design has been updated to offer a more dominant yet elegant appearance on the road, led by its 20” polished aluminum wheels.

Exterior highlights also include the Bright Silver-painted Mesh Grille with Chrome Bars, Silver Painted Front and Rear Skid Plate Elements, Body-color Door Handles with Chrome Inserts, Satin Roof-Rack Side Rails, and Chrome Dual-exhaust Tips. Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, and Taillamps are all in LED.

Inside, the all-new Explorer exudes a stylish and premium feel, as its interior comes with a combination of Ebony Colored Trims and Light Slate Colored Uppers, Illuminated Entry System, and Multi-color Ambient Lighting. The highlight of the interior is the all-new Explorer’s Twin Panel Moonroof.

Meanwhile, seating is also designed with driver and passenger comfort as priority with Leather Seating Surfaces with unique Accent Stitching. Front row seats are heated and ventilated with 10-way power driver seat with memory and 8-way power passenger seat.

Second row seats are heated with a 35/30/35 Bench configuration with E-Z Entry mechanism for easy access to 3rd row. Third row seats come standard with a 50/50 PowerFold function.

The all-new Ford Explorer is powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology, capable of generating 304PS and 420NM of torque. It is also paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission for smoother and more fuel-efficient drives.

On top of this, it comes with Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management System with Seven Selectable Drive Modes — Deep Sand, Eco, Normal, Sport, Tow Haul, Trail, and Slippery, enabling drivers to optimize performance and handling across different environments and uses.

The all-new Explorer boasts of an extensive selection of technologies that offer greater comfort, convenience, and safety for drivers and passengers.

It is equipped with SYNC 3, helping drivers stay connected and productive behind the wheel, 8-inch Capacitive Touchscreen with Swipe Capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 12-Speakers, Smart-Charging Multimedia USB Ports, Wireless Charging Pad for mobile devices, 6.5″ Color LCD Cluster Screen, and 230V Power Outlet.

The all-new Explorer is also equipped with Remote Start System, Intelligent Access with Push-button Start, Tri-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control with Auxiliary Rear Controls, Steering Wheel and Column comes with Heated, Leather-wrapped with Power Tilt and Telescoping Functions, second-row Sunblinds, and Hands-free Foot-activated Liftgate.

For advanced safety, the all-new Explorer features Ford Co-Pilot360, Ford’s suite of safety technologies which includes 360-Degree Camera, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic, Brake Support, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering, Evasive Steering Assist, and Lane-Keeping System. Other advanced safety features include Post-Collision Braking, Reverse Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist.

The all-new Explorer Limited variant will be available in Ford dealerships nationwide starting December 21, 2021 at a starting retail price of P2,998,000.

The all-new Explorer comes in eight colors, including Agate Black Metallic, Iconic Silver Metallic, Stone Gray, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, and Star White Metallic (additional P15,000).