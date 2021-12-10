Medical service app HomeLab PH brings doctors straight to users’ homes

The Aclan Group is bringing a wide range of treatments and medical services under one umbrella mobile application with the launch of HomeLab PH, a platform designed to connect Filipino users with clinics across the country without ever needing to leave home.

Through HomeLab PH, users can schedule doctors to visit their homes for consultations, Covid tests, laboratory tests, pregnancy care, emergency services, vaccinations, dialysis, and even beauty care and surgery.

Aclan Group of Companies’ CEO John Paul Aclan said during the official launch that HomeLab PH is the latest venture of the group and it is dedicated to bring health into every home with its team of medical experts and state-of-the-art equipment, and provide greater peace of mind to everyone in the family.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of HomeLab’s mobile app in our country. Now it’s even easier for people to access quality healthcare services they would normally go to the hospital for,” he added.

Among HomeLab PH’s core services are online doctor consultations with general practitioners or specialists, doctor home visits for either adult or pediatric care, an executive wellness check, RT PCR tests, antigen swabs, laboratory tests like hematology and immunology-serology, and diagnostic imaging.

Aside from health services, HomeLab PH also features cosmetic surgeries like liposuction, rhinoplasty, and tummy tucks. All of these services are available 24/7 including holidays, alongside a dedicated customer service team that can be reached via hotline or email.

To book an appointment, users can simply choose their schedule and select either a home service or a clinic appointment. They can then pick their preferred time slot and view the total cost of the services before confirming their schedule. Users can contact the medical team that will be individually assigned to them even before their scheduled date.

“This mobile app is a fitting solution for a time like this to meet the growing demand for healthcare assistance. Through the HomeLab PH app, we are now able to bring more quality services and qualified physicians into every home, reaching more people who would otherwise stay home and delay important treatments because they have concerns with going out.”