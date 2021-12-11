Honda PH touts ‘SENSING’ technologies for safe driving

Honda Cars Philippines said it now offers a range of vehicles that are equipped with Honda SENSING, its collection of driver assistance and collision avoidance technologies.

Aside from the newly launched 11th generation All-New Civic that has the latest version of Honda SENSING given its usage of the monocular camera while eliminating the radar, the brand’s driver assist features are also accessible on other models including the CR-V, Accord, and the Civic Type R.

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Collision Mitigation Braking System or also known as CMBS warns and helps the driver avoid frontal collision or reduce the impact of the vehicle when avoidable by providing the driver with visual and audible warnings. It will also automatically apply the brakes when necessary. The audible alarm will stop once the system or the driver prevented the possible frontal collision.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF)

Unlike the standard cruise control on other models, Honda’s Adaptive Cruise Control or ACC is coupled with Low-Speed Follow or LSF, making highway drives a more pleasant experience. What ACC does is it lessens the fatigue of both driver and its passengers by maintaining the speed based on the car in front of you.

The system is, therefore, able to perform braking and acceleration as needed. LSF, on the other hand, makes it easier to drive on stop-and-go traffics, a perfect feature that’s set to make your EDSA rush hour crawls a more convenient experience.

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Third on the list is the Lane Keeping Assist System or LKAS. What the system does is it assists the driver’s steering in order to keep the vehicle well-positioned inside its lane. The steering wheel will vibrate, and an icon will pop up on the TFT once it senses the car departing the lane without the use of turn signals.

Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)

Road Departure Mitigation or RDM helps the driver avoid collision by steering the car back to the center of the lane. Lane Departure warning LDW, on the other hand, notifies the driver when the car is going off course. The system only does this when the driver departs the lane without using the turn signal lights.

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

For a safer drive during nighttime, the Honda SENSING package also includes Auto High-Beam or AHB. This feature automatically turns on the high beams when there are no other vehicles ahead and lowers your beam appropriately when encountering oncoming traffic.

Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)

The latest addition to the Honda SENSING suite of safety features is the Lead Car departure Notification System or LCDN. Locally introduced on the 11th generation All-New Honda Civic, the LCDN alerts the driver of the vehicle when the car in front has moved ahead from a standstill.