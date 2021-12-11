Toyota PH expands hybrid electric line-up with new 2022 Camry

After a series of new model introductions this year, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is capping off 2021 with the introduction of the new Toyota Camry as the latest addition to its growing Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) lineup.

Photos from Toyota PH

“A favorite among customers worldwide, the Toyota Camry is well-loved for its powerful elegance that comes with quality, durability, and reliability. We have redefined greatness with this executive sedan. This is leadership that remains to be responsible,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto during the launch program of the vehicle streamed to online audiences.

The new Camry runs on Toyota’s HEV Technology, carrying the innovative concepts also present in the Prius, Corolla Altis Hybrid, and the Corolla Cross Hybrid. The new Camry’s hybrid system switches from gasoline engine to hybrid battery based on speed, acceleration, and driving conditions.

The Japanese carmaker said HEV is an ideal entry point towards vehicle electrification. With no additional infrastructure and change in driving habits needed, the company said customers can easily shift and immediately take steps towards sustainable mobility.

The new Camry is equipped with a 9” Display Audio with Apple Carplay and Android Auto that runs on a 9-speaker JBL Sound System. It also comes with a wireless charger and features a moonroof that tilts and slides for convenience.

The latest Camry model has a 16-Valve, 4-Cylinder, in-line engine partnered with a hybrid powertrain and EV mode, plus the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense, with upgraded infotainment and convenience features.

The new Camry comes in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Metal Stream Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, with prices starting at ₱2,335,000.

Camry, from “Kanmuri” in Japanese, directly translates to “crown”. A jewel in its own right, it has been a top favorite among customers from around the world and has made itself worthy of the dub, “King of Sedans”. In the Philippines, it remained to be a category leader for many years, standing at a strong 71% segment share at the end of 2020.