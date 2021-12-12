Shopee 12.12 sale posts 13 times uplift in items sold in first 2 hours

For its 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, online shopping site Shopee said it registered over 13 times uplift in the number of items sold in the first two hours of December 12 compared to an average day.

Key trends in the Philippines in the first 2 hours of 12.12:

Many waited for 12.12 to shop for daily essentials and make bigger household purchases to maximize their savings. Health & Personal Care, Women’s Apparel, and Home & Living were the most popular product categories among Filipinos. Shoppers prioritized skin care with over 600,000 products sold, followed by women’s tops. They also shopped for home decor to get their houses decked out for holiday celebrations.

To enjoy lower prices on their holiday purchases, shoppers raced to snag free shipping, cashback, and discount vouchers, with over 14 million vouchers claimed.

Shoppers from all over the country rushed to cross items off their wishlist. A shopper from Batangas with a pair of women’s rubber sandals, a shopper from Capiz with a plush doll for kids, and a shopper from Lanao del Norte with a pair of women’s sandals made the earliest checkouts at exactly 12:00 AM on 12.12.

Until Dec 15, Shopee said shoppers can look out for other deals including free shipping with no minimum spend, ₱1 Deals, and 10% off daily.