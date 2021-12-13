Smart touts ‘wireless fiber-like’ speeds with new 5G prepaid home WiFi

Smart Communications said it is bringing “wireless fiber-like” speeds to Filipino homes with the launch of the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G, which is said to be the country’s first ever 5G prepaid home WiFi.

Ideal for families and multitaskers who use many gadgets simultaneously, the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G is a plug-and-play device that can connect up to 10 WiFi-enabled devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops.

Smart has released the limited-edition version of the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G featuring the artwork of award-winning illustrator Stephanie Bravo Semilla on the device. Subscribers can get the limited-edition version of the device inclusive of 20 GB open-access data for P15,995 by pre-ordering at this site.

“We are excited to finally bring the Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G – our most powerful Home WiFi device – to Filipino homes to make it simpler and easier for families to experience the many game-changing benefits of ultrafast 5G,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

“Having a much faster and more reliable connection results in having more opportunities for quality time with our loved ones at home, so this makes for a perfect Christmas gift for the whole family. Ultimately, this further strengthens our thrust to provide Filipinos with amazing digital experiences and cutting-edge technology made simple by Smart,” she added.

The Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G comes with six 5G antennas for better signal capture, allowing for faster data speeds. It also supports 2NR Carrier Aggregation, a breakthrough feature that enables users to get a wider indoor coverage and stable connection at home.

Subscribers can set it up by just plugging it into a power source and turning it on to instantly connect to Smart 5G speeds in Smart 5G-covered areas. And because it’s prepaid, there’s no need to think about lock-in periods, monthly bills, or unwanted charges because of uncontrolled data use.

Subscribers can manage their Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G by linking it to the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery. Through this one-stop super app, customers can check their data usage and balance, access a list of Smart data bundles and packages, and register to their preferred promos anytime.

The launch of Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G comes amid Smart’s aggressive nationwide 5G rollout. To date, Smart has expanded its 5G network to around 6,400 base stations across the country.

Smart is also the first local telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the high-speed Smart 5G. Early this year, it also introduced the Smart Bro Rocket WiFi, the country’s first ever 5G Pocket WiFi.