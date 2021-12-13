Tallest 3D-printed Rizal monument to rise in DOST compound

The tallest 3D-printed monument of Dr. Jose P. Rizal will soon rise and be unveiled at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) complex in Bicutan, Taguig City to celebrate Rizal Day.

The statue is set to be unveiled on Rizal Day, Dec.30

To commemorate Rizal’s 125th year of martyrdom on December 30, 2021, the DOST will lead the unveiling of the 12.5-foot-tall 3D-printed statue, a fitting memorial to the works and accomplishments of Rizal, not only as the country’s national hero but also as a scientist.

The design was inspired by studies and works of scientists, historians and artists of the DOST-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP), depicting the national hero as a medical scientist, an engineer and surveyor, an agriculturist, and a naturalist-environmentalist.

The monument dubbed as “Dr. Jose P. Rizal, The Filipino Scientist,” was 3D-printed at the state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Center of the DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) using Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), a material known for its high mechanical properties that can withstand impact and high temperature, UV, and has chemical resistant quality.

The structure is further reinforced using steel structure inside the monument that is designed to withstand winds of 330 KPH and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

The work of art and science is designed by Professor Jose Manuel Sicat, with “Rizal, the Filipino Scientist” as the embodiment of innovation and positive change thus bringing science closer to the people.

“We are paying tribute to the many works of Dr. Jose P. Rizal especially in the field of science,” said DOST secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña. “We believe that this project is a good inspiration for our youth of today to maximize their capabilities and capacity to learning, like Dr. Rizal, there is no circumstance that could stop us from learning.”

The project also showcases the capabilities of the local engineers in creating a massive, complex structure using additive manufacturing technology.

Although not always highlighted in various academic discussions, Rizal had, in fact, inclinations on natural science, engineering, medical science, and agriculture.

During his incarceration at Fort Santiago and in his exile in Dapitan, he engaged himself in the study of nature. His studies focused on a number of species of various classes such as insects, butterflies, amphibians, reptiles, snakes, shells, and plants.

The specimens he found were then sent to the Dresden Museum of Ethnology for further identification.

Rizal is credited with the discovery of Draco rizali — a small lizard, known as a flying dragon — where he sent the specimens to Europe, believing that he had with him new species of reptiles.

Aside from this, he also collected other specimens of insects and animal species that were eventually named after him. Among them was Apogonia rizali – a rare kind of beetle that has five horns and Rhacophorus rizali – a frog species.

He also made a mark in engineering with his knowledge in creating a waterworks system to supply the community with potable water. On the other hand, his medical practice as an ophthalmologist benefitted the people as he gave free medical consultations to the community. Incidentally, Rizal’s first patient was his mother who was then had failing eyesight.

The “Rizal, the Filipino Scientist” project is a collaborative undertaking of the DOST and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in cooperation with DOST-NRCP, DOST-MIRDC, and the DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute. — Joy M. Lazcano, (DOST-STII, S&T Media Service)