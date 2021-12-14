Car-sharing platform Zoomcar PH debuts, eyes 1,000 cars by Jan. 2022

Zoomcar, a car-sharing marketplace focused on emerging markets, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the launch of its operations in the Philippines.

Zoomcar PH country head Gene Angelo Ferrer

In Zoomcar’s recent push into the Southeast Asia region, the company appointed Gene Angelo Ferrer as its country head in the Philippines to help scale the business.

The company also announced its plans to have 1,000 cars by January 2022, with an intention to scale to 20,000 cars on the marketplace by the end of 2022.

Zoomcar said it will partner with individual vehicle owners and SMEs who own multiple vehicles in order to reach these marketplace supply objectives.

Through its sharing platform, Zoomcar allows individuals to book a vehicle for a minimum duration of six hours with a maximum duration of up to six months.

The entire booking process is digital, ranging from payment to the vehicle unlocking. Zoomcar also focuses on 24×7 road-side assistance and round-the-clock customer support across multiple contact mediums.

With its first operations in Metro Manila, Zoomcar looks to launch in other cities such as Cebu and Davao later in 2022. Zoomcar said it expects to cover 20 cities across the Philippines by 2023.

“At Zoomcar, our mission is to democratize car access across the world’s high growth urban centers. With its low personal vehicle penetration rates, Philippines is the ideal market in the SEA region for us to kick off our car sharing marketplace,” said Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar.

“We’re committed to long-term investment in the Philippines to provide an environmentally responsible mobility solution that provides robust economic empowerment opportunities to the broader Filipino community.”

For his part, Ferrer said the company will offer safe and affordable means of personal mobility to renters, as well as financial fulfillment to vehicle owners.

“We look forward to scaling up aggressively in the coming months and building comprehensive partnerships across the Filipino ecosystem that will help contribute to our future growth,” Ferrer said.