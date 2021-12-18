PayMaya takes a dig at competitor’s downtime record

E-wallet provider PayMaya is taking its competition with GCash to another level as it highlighted the supposed numerous downtimes of its main rival compared to its 99.9% uptime rate.

“With this, PayMaya users can enjoy an always-on, reliable service using the e-wallet 99.9% of the time, based on the app’s average monthly uptime rate from January to November this year,” the company said in a statement.

“Unlike in other e-wallets, PayMaya customers can expect minimal inconvenience due to downtimes. They can quickly complete their important transactions anytime – from shopping online and offline, sending money to their friends, paying their bills, buying load, and so much more.”

The PLDT-owned e-wallet platform recently launched an interesting campaign that highlights its better features despite being No. 2 behind GCash.

Adopting the slogan “Too Good To Be No. 2”, PayMaya has gone on the offensive as it stressed that it is the only fintech company in the Philippines that runs a consumer e-wallet app, an enterprise payment processing business, and a remittance agent network with Smart Padala.

“Cashless has already become the preference for Filipinos today. More people are relying on our services to complete their everyday transactions. Thus, our top priority is to deliver a reliable service that our customers can count on – whenever they need it,” said Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer of PayMaya Philippines.

“Building trust in digital payments and financial services is critical. PayMaya’s 99.9% uptime rate makes it easier for them to access safe and convenient cashless transactions anytime. That’s why it is one of the major reasons that make PayMaya #TooGoodToBeNo2,” he added.

PayMaya also said an added layer of security to the app is its real-time transaction history feature that enables users to track their transactions as it happens.

“Unlike in other e-wallets, customers no longer need to wait for 24 hours to see if their transactions push through – all they need is to head to the PayMaya app’s homepage to check their latest spend,” it said.