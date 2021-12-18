Pokémon Battle Festival Asia 2021 to feature idol groups, influencers

The Pokémon Company, together with ESL Gaming Asia, has announced a special tournament showcase featuring idols from JKT48, BNK48, MNL48, and CGM48 and special invitationals for influencers of various regions to battle it out.

The Pokémon UNITE AKB48 Group Invitational will feature idols from the popular AKB48 group, mainly JKT48 from Jakarta, BNK48 from Bangkok, MNL48 from Manila, and CGM48 from Chiang Mai. Fourteen teams have been formed in total. Groups with more than 2 teams will compete in an internal qualifier.

The top 2 teams from each 48 Groups will be the representatives in the Group Stage on January 8 and 9, 2022. The Playoffs will be held on January 16, 2022. Fans can look forward to cheering for their favorite idols as the Group Stage and Playoffs will be broadcasted live.

Popular influencers from across the region will battle it out on various popular Pokémon games happening from December 2021 till February 2022. Here are some important dates: Pokémon Trading Card Game Invitational on January 22, 2022, and Pokémon UNITE Invitational on February 5, 2022.

Don’t miss all the action from the following influencers: ChungChung, Deer, Kisabbb, KZee, Rose Ma from Hong Kong; AK Gaming, Alpats Gaming, Gilang FA GAME, Lynnda from Indonesia; Bexed, Cometopapa, MasterRamen, MissRose Gaming, Obot Gaming, Vokey Gaming from Malaysia; Arthars, Nadia, Sean, SynC, SkyWee from Singapore; Mina from Taiwan; Attempt Z, HotHead – JAI RAW, Jz O.racle, Online Station from Thailand; and Alodia Gosiengfiao, Dexie Diaz, Elie Gaming, Lhea Bernardino, Moymoy Palaboy from the Philippines. More influencers will be announced.

The Highlight Shows uploaded on YouTube will bring fans the latest Pokémon Battle Festival Asia news. Join the cast of international hosts such as Markki Stroem, Danelie, Tashbunny, SHINN, LoDay and Pierre Liu.

For fans who watch the Highlight Show, there are many giveaways in store. In the first giveaway, fans who make a TikTok video of themselves watching the Pokémon Battle Festival Asia Highlight Show and mention who their favorite Pokémon from the Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Animation Series, can stand a chance to win a Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Below is Episode 1 .

Stay tuned to the Highlight Show so they won’t miss future giveaways. For different regions, giveaways may vary.

On December 9, Remoat Stadium changed into a wintery look, holiday holowear and much more will also be available soon.

Tsareena and Dragonite joined the UNITE Battle on December 9 and on December 20, respectively. Also, players who log in between December 9 (after the update) and January 1, 2022, 9 a.m. will receive a free UNITE License for Tsareena.

Starting December 9, the Remoat Stadium had a fresh new look and different wild Pokémons will change as well. Articuno made an appearance at the Legend Pit. Get ready for a hot UNITE Battle amidst the ice and snow.

From December 15 to January 16, 2022, trainers will be able to play “Snow Battle” at Shivre City. In this special UNITE Battle, Delibird will appear as a wild Pokémon carrying a present. At the start of the battle, trainers will not be able to choose a battle item. However, when a Delibird comes along and drops a present, trainers will be able to temporarily use one out of nine powerful special battle items at random. So, trainers, use those wisely to win your battles!

From January 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. until January 4, 2022 at 8 a.m., all Pokémon Trial Licenses will be valid for use, and all Pokémon, including the new Tsareena and Dragonite, will be playable in Standard and Quick Matches.