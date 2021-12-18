SC chief underscores role of technology in administration of justice

Supreme Court (SC) chief justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said that “technology will play a very significant role in the administration of justice” during the Virtual Convention of the Philippine Trial Judges League Inc. (PTJLI) on Friday, Dec. 17.

Photo courtesy of SC Public Information Office

“Change and technological advancements shall shape our society; that is why we must be ready to adapt and better ourselves,” he added.

Gesmundo reminded the judges that they “are the face of our otherwise faceless judicial system, the very men and women whom our populace run and redress their grievances to, the very men and women whom they can confidently address as real and actual purveyors of justice and fairness. Our reputation, our prestige, and the people’s perception of our efficacy or lack thereof are anchored on the effective discharge of your sworn duties and obligations.”

Themed “Responding to the Emerging Technologies and Innovations in the Judiciary,” the Convention included a PTJLI business meeting, lectures on the effects of the passage of Republic Act No. 11576-Expanding the Jurisdiction of the First-Level Courts and role of technology in the new normal (tutorial on Microsoft Teams), and a dialogue between judges and the Office of the Court Administrator. The Convention was organized by the Philippine Judicial Academy.