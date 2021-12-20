Nationwide “Cabal Mobile” tourney’s second stage in full swing

Cabal Mobile, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) played primarily on smartphone platforms, recently opened the gates of the Cabal Mobile Nevareth League 2021 to its Filipino and Vietnamese player base, all across three servers.

The competition is dangling a P2-million cash prize pool, with the grand champions taking a lion’s share of P1-million in cash plus in-game items. The first stage called “Guild Rank Infinity Tournament” (GRIT) is currently ongoing and is set to enter week four alongside the commencement of the “Guild Mission Festival” and the “Nevareth Districts.”

All three legs of the Nevareth League 2021 will run until February 2022. The first leg will name one winning guild as the GRID representative out of 50 select rival guilds in total. Meanwhile, the Guild Mission Festival will be open to all Cabal Mobile guilds and only two guilds from each server who get to rank highest in accomplished Guild Missions can move forward in the competition.

At the same time, the Nevareth Districts will be calling for four community guilds from each server (Phoenix, Aquila, and Garuda) this month of December. The matches will culminate with a single victor each for the Philippines and Vietnam.

All representatives from the three stages will battle it out in the Grand Finals, producing one winner from each server, and one guild crowned as the Nevareth League 2021 Champion and bagging the prize. During this campaign, Cabal Mobile will also be kickstarting the Queens of Nevareth beauty pageant competition, with the winner becoming the face of Nevareth League 2021.