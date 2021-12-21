Ayala Group unveils its first integrated EV charging, transport system

The first integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging and transport system for the Ayala Group was recently installed at Ayala 30th Mall last Dec. 17.

Photo shows Freddie Tinga, president of GET Philippines (left) and Arthur R. Tan, CEO of IMI

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), the conglomerate’s global semiconductor firm, is bringing the EV chargers of TGOOD LINCHR, the world’s largest EV charging infrastructure provider, into the country.

IMI’s China builds the electronics and assembles the power supply system in the EV chargers of TGOOD LINCHR, one of the company’s partners in the new energy market.

“We have been part of this ecosystem on a global basis; and now that we are contributing locally, we are all the prouder to be deeply involved this major disruption here in our country,” said Arthur R. Tan, chief executive officer of IMI. “We hope to be a catalyst for technology that drives carbon neutrality.”

The newly installed charging station is a collaboration between IMI, Ayala Land, TGOOD, GREENSTRUM and Global Electric Transport (GET).