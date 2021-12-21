Epson vows epic home viewing with new EpiqVision Laser Projection TV

Japanese tech giant Epson is promising an epic viewing experience with high-quality 4K picture resolution with its new EpiqVision Laser Projection TV, which produces bright images from virtually anywhere inside the home — or even outside it.

The projection TV can also project up to 150 inches without a screen. Compared to 1 chip projectors on the market, Epson’s 3LCD technology delivers a wider range of color that is more comfortable for the eyes. That means there is no need to darken a room to comfortably view the screen.

The inclusion of Yamaha’s latest AudioEngine DSP technology in some EpiqVision models produces an impressive sound stage to deliver a big-screen, surround-sound theater experience that rivals dedicated high-end audio systems and soundbars.

With the Built-in Android TV and wireless connectivity with Chromecast, Epson EpiqVision Laser Projection TV can seamlessly access popular streaming services including YouTube.

This product line can also cast content directly from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Even gamers will have something to love about this product, with favorite games from Google Play or consoles easily accessible through an HDMI port.

EpiqVision Laser Projection TVs enable wireless connectivity, as well as, ultra-short-throw projection capabilities that make it an ideal addition to any home entertainment system.