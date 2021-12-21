Oppo throws treat to gamers in ‘12 Joy-Full Days of Gaming’

This holiday season, Oppo is sharing the holiday spirit to the gaming community with the Joy-Full Oppo Sale, an annual year-end promo packed with freebies and giveaways perfect for Oppo gamers to feel the holiday joy.

During the Joy-full Oppo Sale, slated on December 11 to 31, gamers can win exclusive gifts such as 5G Globe SIM cards, Mobile Legends t-shirts, and 300 or 400 ML diamonds.

All they need to do is purchase an Oppo A95 and download the MY Oppo App. They will automatically have a chance to win an exclusive prize by playing with an in-store randomizer.

The fun doesn’t end there: Oppo gamers will get a chance to win their very own Oppo A95. For 12 days starting this December 13, gaming influencers Eruption, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Kang Dupet, Shai Ortile and GLOCO will be giving away an Oppo A95 to a lucky winner.

For more updates and detailed promotion mechanics about the sale, visit Oppo Philippines’ official Facebook page.