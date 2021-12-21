Smart expands grassroots e-sports league to Manila, Tuguegarao

Following its successful launch in Pasig City, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications is expanding the Barangay Grassroots E-sports League (BGEL) to tap fresh talent in the cities of Manila and Tuguegarao.

Together with Omega Academy, BGEL enables local government units (LGUs), particularly youth organizations within LGUs to connect with their constituents through e-sports.

“We are grateful for the support of the leadership of Tuguegarao and Manila City for our push to help our youth pursue their passions and find their purpose in e-sports. BGEL is our way to help communities empower the youth with competitive activities during the pandemic, and at the same time, discover homegrown talents who can maybe one day, represent the country in global competitions,” said Jude Turcuato, first vice president and head of sports at PLDT and Smart.

Tuguegarao just wrapped up its two-day competition, while over 5,000 budding e-sports players from six districts are expected to join the Manila City-wide Mobile Legends tournament in February 2022.

BGEL is supported by youth development councils, with the guidance of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO). Omega Academy, on the other hand, is the developmental department of Smart Omega which aims to find and develop young talents in the Filipino e-sports industry. Smart Omega is the Smart-supported professional e-sports team which competes in The Nationals, the top e-sports league in the Philippines.

Omega Academy also pushes for a healthy balance between physical and online activities for the holistic development of potential e-sports athletes. Smart Omega has also been joining programs such as Better Today, the mental health advocacy program of PLDT and Smart, to help promote mental health across all generations.