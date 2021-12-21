Xiaomi opens its first Exclusive Service Center in PH

Technology firm Xiaomi recently inaugurated its first exclusive service center in the Philippines as part of its commitment to ramp up its after-sales program in the country.

Located at the ground floor of Serendra Wing of Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, the Xiaomi Exclusive Service Center aims to provide its customers VIP treatment and a seamless experience, starting from the purchase of the products and up to the time after-sales support for the gadgets are needed.

“The unwavering support of Xiaomi fans has been a crucial factor in our growth this year and we want to make sure we continue to deliver the best possible experience for them when it comes to their needs. The opening of this new exclusive center signals the start of more innovation when it comes to our customer service that we are aiming to bring to more Xiaomi fans nationwide,” shared Joel Salera, Xiaomi Philippines service manager.

This year, Xiaomi expanded its aftersales touchpoints, growing from 10 service centers last year to opening 20 more sites nationwide; plus appointing 10 additional authorized service centers to support Xiaomi TV products.

The Xiaomi Contact Center was established earlier this year to service customers in the Philippines and the Americas.

The company is looking to expand its customer service facilities next year by adding another Exclusive Center to support mobile, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AiOT), and ecosystem products.

It will also be launching Xiaomi’s online customer service portal that will provide chat support with customer representatives and will allow them to check the status of their ongoing repairs. More exclusive service centers to open across key central cities in the country.

Customers who wish to avail of any after-sales services can drop by the Exclusive Service Center or any authorized providers and present their concerned Xiaomi smartphones or Xiaomi Pad 5 at its Service Receiving desk.

A Xiaomi representative will then collect pertinent information about the device and verify its warranty coverage, and then issue a service order claim upon validation of their case. For minor concerns, Xiaomi customers can expect their gadgets within less than a day, while it might take a couple of days for more complex cases.

For more details about Xiaomi and any aftersales concerns, customers can get in touch with the Xiaomi Toll-free Contact Center at (PLDT/Smart): 1-800-1312-0048 or (Globe): 1-800-8386-5529, email addresses: [email protected] or [email protected] or check the official website.