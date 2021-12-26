Shopee to match Typhoon Odette donations in app up to P1M

To help the thousands of devastated Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao grappling with the aftermath of super typhoon Odette, e-commerce app Shopee has launched its “Shopee Bayanihan: Typhoon Odette Support” initiative where users can buy donation vouchers through the app, with the commitment to match up to ₱1,000,000 worth of total donations made to Shopee’s partner charities for this initiative.

From December 23, 2021, to January 4, 2022, Shopee users can purchase the donation e-vouchers that will be used for water kits, health, and sanitation stations, and other essentials such as food and clothes from partner charities UNICEF, World Vision, and GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Users can view and purchase these Typhoon Odette Support vouchers through via Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, ShopeePay.

1. Head to the microsite.

2. Choose the e-voucher of your preferred charity.

3. Click “Buy Now” to purchase the donation vouchers using ShopeePay.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are saddened to see the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette to our kababayans in Visayas and Mindanao. As we are committed to using our platform to serve and give back to communities, we are working to provide immediate assistance to aid the speedy recovery of those affected by this natural disaster. We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected and we will help as much as we can.”

Typhoon Odette is the 15th and strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this 2021 and has wreaked havoc in major areas in Visayas and Mindanao including Surigao, Cebu, Southern Leyte, Negros Occidental, Bohol, and the CARAGA region. Through this initiative, Shopee hopes to be able to give help to the affected communities who are reeling from the aftermath as part of its Shopee Bayanihan program.