Cohesity adds security scoring feature to ‘Threat Defense’ solution

Data management firm Cohesity recently released a new feature for its “Threat Defense” customers that enables any organization to improve security posture and reduce human errors in customer environments.

The new “Security Advisor” application automatically seeks weaknesses in the system that are targeted by malware and makes recommendations on how to address these potential risks.

By scanning the customer’s Cohesity environment, security configurations, access control, audit logs and encryption framework, Security Advisor will provide a score that based on the company’s performance against Cohesity’s best practice recommendations. This feature will also inform the customer on how to move forward in securing their platforms and data from bad actors to prevent cyber extortion.

The scoring application works in tandem with Cohesity’s CyberScan that warns customers against cyber exposures and blind spots within their production environment via on-demand automated scans.

“Enterprises use an array of tools to generate and manage data, and each tool has its own security settings – making it difficult to review every setting and control access across all their disparate technology. This lack of visibility and control leaves IT environments vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Brian Spanswick, chief information security officer of Cohesity.

Aside from leveraging on the best practices in addressing configuration issues, IT teams can also achieve a centralized view of all Cohesity cluster security settings through the Helios Dashboard, and understand internal security assessments with a straightforward scorecard. Since Security Advisor already comes included in the Helios Platform, customers can access this tool at no additional cost.