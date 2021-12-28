‘Kogs: Slam!’ players hopeful for game’s future in NFT space

Axie Infinity players have already cashed in their smooth love potions (SLPs) for cold hard cash. With new free-to-play play-to-earn blockchain game “Kogs: Slam!”, players will have to use digital slammers based on the classic Filipino game Pogs. These Pogs have now been transformed into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called KOGs (Keys to other Games) and are used to earn RedFox Labs (RFOX) tokens, an Ethereum token that can be traded for real-world cash.

According to the top players of the game’s closed beta test, holding on to the NFTs and RFOX tokens can potentially reward significant long-term gains. Each Rfox token is currently valued at P7.61 and can be obtained by converting the in-game currency Koins. With the three daily missions alone, players can rack up to 100 Koins.

As of posting time, Kogs: Slam! is downloadable through Google Play and is soon to hit the App Store for iOS users. One local player, is expecting Kogs: Slam! to be a hit when fully available for PH players since it does not require a significant initial investment like Axies.

“Just have a steady Internet connection or a data signal, and a cellphone, you’re good to go. It’s the only investment that makes sense for me right now in terms of NFT Play-To-Earn space because they not only have the game itself, we also have the RFOX Valt, we have the whole ecosystem running and supporting Kogs: Slam! and the games,” said 42-year-old photography and NFT gaming enthusiast Rene De Guzman.

Some of the upcoming changes to the game include an in-app purchase option for Koins, a few updates and fixes for Arena rewards, new pack opening animation, a minimum amount for Koins to Rfox conversion, and the release for the iOS platform.