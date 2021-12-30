Ayala Group opens 2nd EV charging and transport system at Circuit mall

Local conglomerate Ayala Group opened on Wednesday, Dec. 29, its second integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging and transport system at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

This is the second collaboration between Global Electric Transport (GET Philippines), TGOOD LINCHR, Integrated Micro-Electronics (IMI), GREENSTRuM, and Ayala Land Inc. after the installation of an integrated EV charging system at Ayala Malls 30th in Pasig City earlier this month.

GET Philippines has been deploying their electric shuttle buses called COMETs to provide smart and pollution-free transport solutions. The COMET electric shuttles have been operating in Davao and Manila, transporting more than 200,000 passengers in those key hubs.

“Our goal is to deliver an efficient, cost-effective, zero-emission transport solution and a better, healthier experience for passengers and pedestrians alike” said GET managing director Anthony Dy.

The company intends to deploy hundreds of EV chargers nationwide as they expand the COMET electric shuttle network.

“We expect greater demand for our COMET electric shuttles as more organizations try to achieve their sustainable goals. Having a world class electric shuttle is only as good as the fast-charging network that supports it. And for this we thank our partners IMI, GREENSTRuM and Ayala Malls.” Dy added.

IMI, meanwhile, has brought in EV chargers of TGOOD LINCHR, the world’s largest EV charging infrastructure provider and one of IMI’s partners in the new energy market. IMI China builds the electronics and assembles the power supply system of the chargers, while GREENSTRuM oversees the local distribution of the chargers, as well as their maintenance and support.

“We are proud to be part of this ecosystem on a global basis, more so now that we are contributing locally. We are very happy to be involved with this major disruption happening in our country,” said Arthur R. Tan, chief executive officer of IMI. “We hope to be a catalyst for technology that drives carbon neutrality.”