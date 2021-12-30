Oppo showcases foldable tech, AR glasses

Smartphone brand Oppo recently revealed what’s in store for its fans in the coming year during its annual two-day long event. With this year’s iteration of Oppo Inno Day, the company lifted the curtains for its foldable phone entry and foray towards assisted reality consumer technology.

After four years of prototyping, the first ever foldable of Oppo will be the flagship-gradeOppo Find N touting the Flexion Hinge that eliminates gaps within the two displays, and a customized user interface designed for full app compatibility with its form factor.

The premium foldable also features a 7.1-inchscreen real estate when unfolded, 4K HD quality imaging, keyboard customizations and split-screen variations, and ergonomics that make the device its very own tripod at several angles.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Air Glass monocle is meant to perform more as a smartphone extension, projecting images in front of the users’ eyes by utilizing the Spark Micro Projector which is comparable to about the size of a coffee bean.

Usable in both indoor and outdoor lighting conditions, the Air Glass can be operated with any ColorS 11-enabled Oppo smartphone or Oppo Watch 2 and displays notifications, weather updates, health data sourced from the wearable, and even real-time translation.

Finally, Oppo also revealed its first image neural processing unit called MariSiliconX which will make its debut on the 2022 Find X series smartphones. When equipped, this microchip will enable real-time RAW processing, Al night videos, and 4K HDR videography.