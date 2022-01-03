REVIEW | Globe MyFi LTE-Advanced pocket WiFi

The new generation of mobile smartphone users are hyper-connected 24/7. With mobility restrictions slowly being lifted in many parts of the country, Filipinos need to find a way to stay online and post highlights of their travels even in the most remote locations.

During the inception of pocket WiFi devices, these portable wireless modems were simply designed to generate a WiFi network, connect any WiFi-enabled device to the Internet, and fit in anyone’s pocket. Over the years, although most of its core functions remain unchanged, the pocket WiFi has gained some interesting new features and capabilities. Globe’s MyFi LTE-Advanced is a prime example.

The Globe at Home MyFi LTE-Advanced pocket device measures at 3.9-inches across and stands at 2.5-inches with more than half an inch of thickness. Compared to its cheaper counterpart, the Globe at Home MyFi LTE, it feels bulkier in the hand and less comfortable to hold. On the plus side, it surpasses the basic version in terms of durability and premium feel.

Less expensive pocket WiFi devices also tend to make users guess on signal strength or battery life. Thanks to its convenient Display Screen, Globe at Home MyFi LTE-Advanced owners can check for accurate remaining battery life, connectivity status, notifications, amount of data consumed, and even the time.

The hassle of sharing passwords is also eliminated thanks to its QR code generating system which users can easily scan with their phones without needing to type in the passwords manually.

Thanks to its 3300mAh battery, assuming it is hosting its maximum capacity of 12 connected devices, it can last for more than a day’s worth of power and reach speeds of up to 100Mbps.

Conclusion

Within the confines of the city, there are not many use cases for the MyFi LTE-Advanced since mobile data connectivity with additional 5G capabilities is more prevalent and convenient. In the provinces, however, a good pocket WiFi like the MyFi LTE-Advanced is a must-have, and at times even crucial. This device takes the work-from-anywhere concept a step further, benefits the entire family on-the-go, and can lost longer without needing to be plugged in on a daily basis. An essential for travelers and backpackers.

Both the Globe MyFi LTE and LTE-Advanced can be purchased in all Globe stores nationwide. The basic version retails for P899 while the advanced variant is priced at P1,899.