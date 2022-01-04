Asus brings Oled display to Vivobook series

Taiwanese electronics company Asus recently brought the Oled panel to its Vivobook productivity laptop series via the new Asus Vivobook 15 Oled (K513EA/M513UA), which is designed to boost productivity for both at-home learning students and professionals.

Alongside the launch of the new Vivobook device, Asus also announced the newest brand ambassador for the Vivobook series – Gen Z actress Belle Mariano. During the live Facebook event “Color Your World”, the company highlighted the Vivobook 15 Oled’s 15.6-inch three-sided NanoEdge design that allows users to experience a new level of visuals with true-to-life colors and 178 degrees of viewing angle.

With the new panel material, the Vivobook can also achieve professional-grade color reproduction with Pantone validation, 60% higher color volume for accuracy at low brightness, true black with one million to one contrast ratio, and certified 70% less harmful blue light and flicker-free. With these features, the Vivobook 15 Oled is targeted towards student and professional users.

When it comes to hardware, the device is equipped with up to an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor or up to an AMD 7 5700U mobile processor, built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics or AMD Radeon, an exclusive thermal design and power-saving solution called Asus Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT), 8GB of memory paired with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and WiFi 6 (802.11ax).

The Vivobook 15 Oled also features a fingerprint sensor on the trackpad for quicker Windows Hello access, a backlit keyboard for low-light conditions, and connectivity ports that include: one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0, one HDMI, an audio jack combo, and a microSD card reader.

A Vivobook 15 Oled purchase comes with an Office Home & Student 2019, a Nereus backpack, and a free Windows 11 upgrade. Available in all Asus authorized stores nationwide, the laptop comes in four variants — Intel Core i3 (P34,995), Intel Core i5 (P49,995), AMD Ryzen 5 (P42,995), and AMD Ryzen 7 (P49,995).