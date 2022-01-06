CES 2022 | Intel unveils fastest chip ever with 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile

Earlier at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, semiconductor giant Intel announced what it said is the world’s fastest mobile processor, bringing its hybrid architecture to mobile platforms for the first time with new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that are up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation mobile processor.

Intel introduced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors for laptops, as well as its 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup, which represents the company’s most scalable lineup to date.

The 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors is led by the Intel Core i9-12900HK – touted as the fastest mobile processor ever created.

By pairing Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) with intelligent workload prioritization and management distribution through Intel Thread Director, Intel said the new Core i9-12900HK improves system performance across single and multi-threaded applications.

Based on the Intel 7 process, new 12th Gen H-series processors offer:

Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads that give the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK the crown as the fastest mobile processor.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is the world’s best mobile gaming platform, delivering up to 28% faster gaming than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market: the Intel Core i9-11980HK 12th Gen Intel Core.

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s – a first in the industry for H-series mobile processors.

Nearly three times faster connectivity on exclusive high-speed channels without legacy Wi-Fi interference. Using integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) gives users the freedom to work and learn from home and relax with smooth, high-quality streaming.

Thunderbolt 4 support that delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Designed for enthusiast gamers, creators, and engineering professionals who want to push their laptop performance to the next level, the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors deliver desktop-caliber performance on the go. They will become available starting in February 2022.

The expansive 12th Gen Intel Core mobile family also includes the new U- and P-series mobile processors. With up to 14 cores and 20 threads and featuring Intel Iris X integrated graphics, the new P-series processors operate at 28W base power and are designed for performance thin-and-light laptops, while the U-series processors operate at 9 to 15W and are also designed for thin-and-light laptops.

The 12th Gen Intel Core U- and P-series mobile processors will be available in the first quarter of 2022, including devices designed for both Windows and Chrome operating systems.

Also, 22 new processors joined the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family and range from Intel Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron. The processors (65-watt and 35-watt) deliver scalable power and performance for gaming, creation, and productivity. Intel also introduced new Intel Laminar Coolers that accompany the new 65-watt processors.

In addition, Intel introduced the new Intel H670, H610, and B660 chipsets that will support broad consumer processors. The new chipset options deliver many of the Z-series platform capabilities, like PCIe 4.0 lanes, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Intel Volume Management Device (VMD) – as well as support for memory and processor overclocking.

The launch of 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors also ushers in updates to the Intel Evo platform for laptops and other on-the-go form factors, verified to the third-edition specification and key experience indicators of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program.

More than 100 co-engineered designs with 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors – including new foldable displays and, for the first time, H-series in addition to U- and P-series – are expected to start passing Intel Evo verification, and most will be available for purchase in the first half of 2022.

In addition to the responsiveness, real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charge, an additional set of system requirements and tests called “intelligent collaboration” are added to the third-edition specifications.

To extend the experience through accessories, Intel announced the Engineered for Intel Evo and Intel Evo vPro program to build end-to-end experiences backed by Intel co-engineering and testing for Thunderbolt and Bluetooth accessories.

Intel is also introducing new versions of the Intel vPro platform to offer businesses a tailored approach that takes advantage of the enterprise-grade performance of 12th Gen Intel Core processors for business.