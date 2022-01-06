Valorant welcomes Neon with locally-produced single

First-person hero shooter title Valorant is set to debut its first playable character hailing from the Philippines voiced by local voice actor Vanille Velasquez and launched alongside a single entitled “Entertain Me” produced and written by Pinoy celebrity personality Ylona Garcia via 88rising Music.

The duelist-type agent named “Neon” discharges bursts of bioelectric-based skills and was first teased on Twitter with a binary code that converted to the coordinates leading to Manila, Philippines. During an in-game event, easter eggs like traditional Filipino Christmas ornaments were also hidden in the background as a nod to the character’s place of origin.

Based on agent Neon’s lore, she is a veteran worker for Valorant’s in-game organization called Kingdom Corporation in the humanitarian branch. Hell-bent on harnessing the power of radianite, Kingdom lost Neon to the Valorant Protocol.

Neon is expected to speak in Tagalog language and is considered as one of the youngest agents in the game so far. The release and official lyric video premiere of “Entertain Me” coincided with Valorant’s Neon trailer launch last January 5, but is yet to be introduced with its own music video.