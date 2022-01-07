ARTA set to launch online logistics pass for delivery trucks

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said it is set to launch this month the Unified Logistics Pass (ULP), an online platform that aims to facilitate the movement of trucks for hire that deliver basic goods and necessities across the country.

Photo from Freepik.com

The ULP is expected to streamline requirements for a unified Quick Response (QR) code that will eliminate the varying and separate pass-through stickers being required by economic zones, ports, and local government units and will facilitate easier movement and ease of port-entry restrictions.

ARTA conceptualized the ULP after the implementation of the government’s Rapid Pass system.

During the launch, ARTA’s partner agencies and developmental partners are set to sign a Memorandum of Agreement ( MOA ) and Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) regarding the ULP.

The launch of the ULP is in line with the government’s National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficiency Measures of Interrelated Agencies (NEHEMIA) Program, which aims to reduce the time, costs, and requirements or procedures of government services in five priority sectors by 52 percent in 52 weeks.

Logistics was listed among the NEHEMIA Program’s five priority sectors, along with telco, food and pharma, housing, and energy.